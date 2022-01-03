Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 11,505 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 136,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 598,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 174,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

