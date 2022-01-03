Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,803.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.