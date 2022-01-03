Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $206.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

