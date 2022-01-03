Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Trimble worth $56,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $86.90. 21,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,755. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

