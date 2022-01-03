Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,353 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $94,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $105.50. 59,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

