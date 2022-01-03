Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 524.2% in December

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 524.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGTF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,667. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.