ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 969,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,919 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ASLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,227. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

