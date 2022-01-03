Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

