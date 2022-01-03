Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical volume of 946 call options.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.17. 13,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,350. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

