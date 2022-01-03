Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in December

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.