Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACAH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

