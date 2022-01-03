Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Shares of AVASF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,123. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

