Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Amundi acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

