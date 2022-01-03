Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.57 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

