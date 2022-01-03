Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $73.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. Axonics has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.