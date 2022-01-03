AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,954 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

