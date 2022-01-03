B. Riley Raises Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 157,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

