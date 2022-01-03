Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,401,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after buying an additional 411,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,617,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,099,000 after purchasing an additional 492,036 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 189,750.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 70,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.06 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

