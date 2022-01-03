Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

