Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

