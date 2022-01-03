Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 14,720 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.