Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 230 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $385.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.16 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.