Banco Santander S.A. Buys 459,074 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,074 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.00 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.