Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,903.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,803.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

