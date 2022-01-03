Banco Santander S.A. Has $27.47 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,327 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

