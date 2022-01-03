Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,165,000. iQIYI makes up about 0.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.70% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $268,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in iQIYI by 144.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 365.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 189,898 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

IQ stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

