Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.