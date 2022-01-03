Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NTB opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

