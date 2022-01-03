Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $99.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.64. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

