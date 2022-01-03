Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 992 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,012,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 370,164 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $31.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.