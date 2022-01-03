Bbva USA Sells 780 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bbva USA decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.