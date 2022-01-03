Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $356,294.75

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $356,294.75 and approximately $33,348.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

