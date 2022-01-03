Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

