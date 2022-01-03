Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Up 71.1% in December

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the November 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Context Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BENE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.17. 7,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,468. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

