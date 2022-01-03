Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,033 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $50,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

