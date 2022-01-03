Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $14.64 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and $3.12 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007028 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,633,196,848 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

