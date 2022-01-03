BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.59 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $123.08 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $60.84 or 0.00129545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012358 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00569931 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

