Binemon (BIN) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Binemon has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $2.95 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

