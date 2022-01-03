Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $864.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

