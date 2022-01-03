BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 5.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $239.11 and last traded at $242.63. Approximately 19,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,156,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $7,850,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BioNTech by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

