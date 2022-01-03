BioPassport Token Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $199.75 million and approximately $43.18 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

