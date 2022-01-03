Bitcoin Zero Price Down 10% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $26,981.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

