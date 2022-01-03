BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.