Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

