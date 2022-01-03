BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.