Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $17.90. Blucora shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1,907 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $859.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Blucora’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

