BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $320,051.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.77 or 0.99923657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.31 or 0.01128225 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,694 coins and its circulating supply is 894,906 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.