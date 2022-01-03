Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0250 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $346,289.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

