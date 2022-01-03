Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $2.55 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00005465 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $152,359.62 and $8,125.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

