Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 24.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $123.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

